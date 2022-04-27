India’s Tata Metaliks achieves record pig iron sales in FY 2021-22

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 14:08:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India’s Tata Metaliks has announced that in the fiscal year 2021-22 it recorded its highest-ever sales of pig iron. Accordingly, in the given period Tata Metaliks sold 341,000 mt of pig iron, up 18.8 percent year on year. Likewise, in the given period the sales of the company's ductile iron (DI) pipes hit a record level, amounting to 237,000 mt, up 22.2 percent year on year.

“The government’s increased investment in water infrastructure has kept the demand for DI Pipes robust. Pig iron prices surged in March and are expected to remain firm with a jump in exports due to the disruption in the global pig iron supply chain on account of the Ukraine-Russia war,” Sandeep Kumar, managing director of Tata Metaliks, commented. The annual capacity of India’s Tata Metaliks is around 550,000 mt of hot metal, with over 200,000 mt being converted into DI pipes and the rest into pig iron.