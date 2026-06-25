US continues AD and CVD orders on OCTG from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has published a notice continuing the antidumping duty (AD) order and countervailing duty (CVD) order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from the People's Republic of China (China).

The DOC and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revocation of the orders would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, countervailable subsidies, and material injury to a US industry.

As a result, the DOC is continuing the AD and CVD orders. The continuation is applicable as of May 19, 2026.