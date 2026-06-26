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Tubacex’s 2026 umbilical tube orders so far surpass €100 million

Friday, 26 June 2026 11:46:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex has secured new umbilical tube orders worth more than €80 million from a global subsea technology provider, increasing its cumulative order intake for the product to more than €100 million so far in 2026 following another order package announced in February.

According to the company, the new contracts reinforce its position in the subsea market, where reliability, traceability, industrial consistency and metallurgical expertise are key requirements.

Offshore investment continues to support demand

Tubacex said umbilical tubes are used in subsea umbilical cables that connect offshore facilities with subsea infrastructure, enabling the transport of hydraulic fluids, chemicals and control signals required for the operation of subsea wells and equipment. The company noted that these applications require materials capable of withstanding high pressure, corrosion, fatigue and extreme offshore conditions over long service lives.

According to Tubacex, the latest orders reflect continued investment in offshore projects in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil, where energy security, strategic autonomy and capacity expansion continue to support demand for high-specification subsea equipment.

Tieback projects gain importance

Tubacex also highlighted the growing importance of tieback projects in the offshore industry. According to the company, these projects connect new wells or field extensions to existing production infrastructure, replace aging pipelines and expand production capacity without requiring the construction of new offshore platforms.

The company added that its diversified project portfolio, specialization in advanced materials and focus on high value-added applications support its outlook for the umbilical tube business in 2026 and the coming years.


Tags: Tubing Tubular Spain European Union Steelmaking Tubacex 

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