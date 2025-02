Spain-based seamless stainless steel pipe producer Tubacex S.A. has announced that it signed a corrosion-resistant OCTG supply contract with Brazil-based oil company Petrobras valued at €40 million.

Tubacex will supply corrosion-resistant OCTG tubes, premium connections and related accessories to meet the specific requirements of Petrobras’ gas extraction operations within the supply contract.

This contract further strengthens Tubacex’s presence in Brazil’s offshore oil market.