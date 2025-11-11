Interpipe and ASOS to develop seamless pipe complex in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway products producer Interpipe has entered into a strategic partnership with UAE-based energy company Ali & Sons Oilfield Supplies & Services (ASOS), signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the ADIPEC 2025 conference held on November 2-5 in Abu Dhabi.

Interpipe has shared that it will provide technological expertise and operational know-how to support ASOS in developing a new greenfield integrated pipe solutions complex in Abu Dhabi.

The planned facility will cover 200,000 square meters and have an annual capacity of 250,000 mt of seamless pipes, serving the growing demand for OCTG and line pipes in the MENA region and beyond.