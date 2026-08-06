Argentina's vehicle production falls 15.8 percent in July from June

According to Argentine vehicle producers' association ADEFA, the country produced 31,189 cars and light commercial vehicles in July, down from 37,029 units in June.

Exports fell 4.5 percent to 23,377 units, while domestic sales dropped 22.4 percent to 34,178 units.

Compared with July 2025, production was down 16 percent in July 2026, exports rose 28.3 percent, and domestic sales fell 31.9 percent.

In the first seven months of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, production fell 18 percent to 235,837 units, exports edged up 1.6 percent to 150,370 units, and domestic sales declined 24.9 percent to 262,307 units.

ADEFA president Rodrigo Perez Graziano said July's results reflect the industry's current realignment, with production adjusting to supply chain inventory levels and domestic market conditions.

He added that exports remain the sector's main growth driver, after posting a 28.3 percent year-on-year increase in July and strengthening their role as the main support for activity so far this year.