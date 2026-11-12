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Brazil's auto production falls 5.1 percent in October amid Chinese competition

Thursday, 12 November 2026 18:53:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil's vehicle production, including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, totaled 254,500 units in October, down from 268,300 in September, according to the Brazilian automakers' association Anfavea.

In a statement, Anfavea president Igor Calvet said, “We are witnessing a significant shift in the dynamics of foreign trade, with Chinese vehicles taking the lead among the sources of Brazilian imports, reaching double the volume coming from Argentina, a free-trade partner with whom we engage in a two-way exchange of products. Even with a 35% import duty, we remain the producing nation that imposes the fewest restrictions on imported vehicles, which has prevented our own industry from benefiting from the strong performance of the domestic market.”

Domestic vehicle sales fell 5.6 percent month on month to 265,500 units, while exports dropped 26.9 percent to 29,100 units.

Year on year, October production rose 2.7 percent while domestic sales increased 1.8 percent, and exports fell 28.3 percent.

In the first ten months of 2026, production rose 8 percent year on year to 2.420 million units and domestic sales grew 11.7 percent to 2.522 million, while exports fell 23.5 percent to 363,100 units.

Tags: Brazil China Argentina South America Asia Automotive Imp/exp Statistics Production 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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