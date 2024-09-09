US to continue CVD orders on circular welded pipe from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on circular welded carbon quality steel pipe from China.

The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from China would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies. The final subsidy rates are at 29.83 percent Weifang East Steel Pipe, 48.18 percent for Kingland Companies, 620.08 percent for Shuangjie and 39.01 percent for all other Chinese companies.