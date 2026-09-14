US strengthens lead in Turkey's coking coal imports in January-July 2026

In July this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 600,336 metric tons, increasing by 14.8 percent compared to June and by 15.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $119.81 million, increasing by 16.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 22.5 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3.09 million mt, up 8.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 17.7 percent to $615.91 million, both year on year.

Turkey's coking coal imports - last 12 months

The main factor supporting the increase in the overall period was the strong rise in imports from the US. Imports from the US increased by 70.4 percent year on year to 1.89 million mt, further strengthening the country's position as by far Turkey's largest coking coal supplier. By contrast, imports from Australia decreased by 38 percent to 770,118 mt, while imports from Russia fell by 29.9 percent to 224,479 mt. This shows that the increase in total imports was supported almost entirely by stronger US-origin purchases.

New sources also stood out in the supply structure. Imports of 82,501 mt from the United Kingdom, 77,003 mt from Colombia and 48,822 mt from Kazakhstan were recorded, while no imports had been made from these countries in the same period last year. By contrast, no imports were recorded this year from Canada, which had been included in last year's list.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,885,321 1,106,574 70.4 469,013 147,436 218.1 Australia 770,118 1,241,598 -38.0 - 173,208 - Russia 224,479 320,273 -29.9 - 30,895 - UK 82,501 - - 82,501 - - Colombia 77,003 - - - - - Kazakhstan 48,822 - - 48,822 - -

Shares in Turkey's coking coal imports - January-July 2026