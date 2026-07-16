Turkey’s coking coal imports up 1.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

In May this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 480,437 metric tons, increasing by 31.7 percent compared to April and by 9.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $104.07 million, increasing by 52.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.2 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 1.96 million mt, up 1.2 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 10.6 percent to $393.33 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was the US, with 1.09 million mt, up by 47.9 percent year on year. The US was followed by Australia with 624,788 mt, down by 31.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 169,935 mt, down by 40.3 percent year on year, while Colombia supplied 77,003 mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,093,149 739,013 47.9 236,655 215,158 10.0 Australia 624,788 917,585 -31.9 166,779 169,485 -1.6 Russia 169,935 284,827 -40.3 - 55,866 - Colombia 77,003 - - 77,003 - -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-May 2026