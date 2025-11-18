 |  Login 
Turkey’s coking coal imports down 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 12:04:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 615,168 metric tons, up by 48.7 percent compared to August and by 45.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $108.97 million, increasing by 43.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 27.9 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3.86 million mt, down 9.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 36.7 percent to $708.40 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1.65 million mt, down by 22.7 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 1.55 million mt, decreasing by 11.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 494,405 mt, up by 85.5 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Australia  1,651,265  2,135,111 -22.7  168,223  38,716 334.5
US  1,551,675  1,742,687 -11.0  373,400  368,202 1.4
Russia  494,405  266,472 85.5  73,545  14,767 398.0
Canada  166,616  -   -  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-September 2025


