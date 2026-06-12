Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.1 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

In April this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 364,674 metric tons, down by 14.7 percent compared to March and by 38.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $68.07 million, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.0 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 1.48 million mt, down 1.1 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 5.3 percent to $289.27 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was the US, with 856,494 mt, up by 63.5 percent year on year. The US was followed by Australia with 458,009 mt, decreasing by 38.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 169,935 mt, down by 25.8 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 856,494 523,854 63.5 304,775 373,328 -18.4 Australia 458,009 748,100 -38.8 - 170,373 -100.0 Russia 169,935 228,961 -25.8 59,898 45,437 31.8

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-April 2026