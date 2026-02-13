 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s coking coal imports down...

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 5.6 percent in 2025

Friday, 13 February 2026 12:19:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 519,745 metric tons, increasing by 17.9 percent compared to November and by 32.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $89.15 million, increasing by 14.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 24.7 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 5.26 million mt, down 5.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 31.4 percent to $948.02 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given year, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was the US, with 2.55 million mt, up by 5.8 percent year on year. The US was followed by Australia with 1.88 million mt, decreasing by 30.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 659,492 mt, up by 97.4 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
US  2,552,193  2,412,420 5.8  464,717  360,967 28.7
Australia  1,883,040  2,712,036 -30.6  -    -   -
Russia  659,492  334,141 97.4  55,028  31,213 76.3
Canada  166,616  -   -  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - 2025


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 9.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

18 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 15.3 percent in January-August 2025

15 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 12.1 percent in 2023

19 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.8 percent in Jan-Sept

24 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 4.2 percent in January-August

25 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 7.4 percent in January-July

25 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 5.1 percent in January-June

21 Aug | Steel News