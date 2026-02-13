Turkey’s coking coal imports down 5.6 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 519,745 metric tons, increasing by 17.9 percent compared to November and by 32.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $89.15 million, increasing by 14.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 24.7 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 5.26 million mt, down 5.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 31.4 percent to $948.02 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given year, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was the US, with 2.55 million mt, up by 5.8 percent year on year. The US was followed by Australia with 1.88 million mt, decreasing by 30.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 659,492 mt, up by 97.4 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,552,193 2,412,420 5.8 464,717 360,967 28.7 Australia 1,883,040 2,712,036 -30.6 - - - Russia 659,492 334,141 97.4 55,028 31,213 76.3 Canada 166,616 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - 2025