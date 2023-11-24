﻿
Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.8 percent in Jan-Sept

Friday, 24 November 2023
       

In September this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by 1.2 percent month on month and by 34.4 percent year on year to 381,335 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.9 percent year on year to $84.80 million.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports moved down by 8.8 percent to 3.47 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $968.43 million, down 35.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2,027,694 mt, up 14.8 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 748,072 mt, down 30.7 percent, and by Russia with 369,780 mt, up 109.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


