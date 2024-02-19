﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 12.1 percent in 2023

Monday, 19 February 2024 13:30:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by 43.5 percent month on month and by 47.6 percent year on year to 266,113 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 38.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.2 percent year on year to $68.89 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s coking coal imports moved down by 12.1 percent to 4.58 million mt, while the value of these imports amounted to $1.24 billion, down 33.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2,437,341 mt, down 3.1 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 1,332,093 mt, down 13.0 percent, and by Russia with 482,816 mt, up 82.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in 2023:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2023

December 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,437,341

2,514,591

-3.1

-

415,037

-

US

1,332,093

1,531,466

-13.0

214,403

82,516

+159.8

Russia

482,816

265,305

+82.0

51,710

10,432

+395.7

Colombia

165,358

278,658

-40.7

-

-

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in 2023 are presented in the chart below:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel in talks to acquire equity stake in coal mines in Australia

19 Feb | Steel News

No movement in ex-Australia coking coal prices as trading limited, bids still low

16 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

S&P Global Ratings: Indian steel industry growth to be hurt by rising coal prices

15 Feb | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland down 16.7 percent in January

14 Feb | Steel News

Australia’s Stanmore to acquire Eagle Creek coking coal project

13 Feb | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices decline in latest deals, further fall possible

08 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly during Jan 29-Feb 4

08 Feb | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic up 11 percent in April-January

06 Feb | Steel News

Local coke prices in China remain unchanged amid stable demand

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices still under pressure as weak demand offsets supply concerns

02 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials