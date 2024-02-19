Turkey’s coking coal imports down 12.1 percent in 2023

Monday, 19 February 2024 13:30:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by 43.5 percent month on month and by 47.6 percent year on year to 266,113 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 38.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 54.2 percent year on year to $68.89 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s coking coal imports moved down by 12.1 percent to 4.58 million mt, while the value of these imports amounted to $1.24 billion, down 33.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2,437,341 mt, down 3.1 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 1,332,093 mt, down 13.0 percent, and by Russia with 482,816 mt, up 82.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in 2023:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Y-o-y change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 2,437,341 2,514,591 -3.1 - 415,037 - US 1,332,093 1,531,466 -13.0 214,403 82,516 +159.8 Russia 482,816 265,305 +82.0 51,710 10,432 +395.7 Colombia 165,358 278,658 -40.7 - - -

