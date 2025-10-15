Turkey’s coking coal imports down 15.3 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 413,731 metric tons, down by 20.2 percent compared to July and by 22.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $75.93 million, decreasing by 22.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 39.4 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3.25 million mt, down 15.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 42 percent to $599.43 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1.48 million mt, down by 29.3 percent year on year. Australia was followed by the US with 1.18 million mt, decreasing by 14.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 420,860 mt, up by 67.2 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,483,042 2,096,396 -29.3 241,443 369,226 -34.6 US 1,178,275 1,374,485 -14.3 71,701 150,077 -52.2 Russia 420,860 251,705 67.2 100,587 14,698 584.3 Canada 166,616 - - - - 0

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-August 2025