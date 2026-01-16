Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.5 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 441,012 metric tons, increasing by one percent compared to October and down by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $78.04 million, increasing by 7.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 15.0 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 4.74 million mt, down 8.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 34.5 percent to $858.87 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was the US, with 2.09 million mt, up by 1.8 percent year on year. The US was followed by Australia with 1.88 million mt, decreasing by 30.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and Russia with 604,464 mt, up by 99.5 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,087,476 2,051,453 1.8 233,530 232,354 0.5 Australia 1,883,040 2,712,036 -30.6 152,470 230,640 -33.9 Russia 604,464 302,929 99.5 55,012 19,452 182.8 Canada 166,616 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January-November 2025