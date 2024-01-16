Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 11:00:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports rose by 27.2 percent month on month and by 28.7 percent year on year to 470,639 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 26.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 22.3 percent year on year to $112.56 million.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports moved down by 8.3 percent to 4.31 million mt, while the value of these imports amounted to $1.17 billion, down 32.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2,437,341 mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 1,117,690 mt, down 22.9 percent, and by Russia with 431,106 mt, up 69.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the first eleven months of 2023:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2023 January- November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) November 2023 November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 2,437,341 2,099,554 +16.1 264,506 163,371 +61.9 US 1,117,690 1,448,950 -22.9 154,180 72,647 +112.2 Russia 431,106 254,873 +69.1 51,953 19,528 +116.0 Colombia 165,358 278,658 -40.7 - - -

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented in the chart below: