﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 11:00:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports rose by 27.2 percent month on month and by 28.7 percent year on year to 470,639 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 26.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 22.3 percent year on year to $112.56 million.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports moved down by 8.3 percent to 4.31 million mt, while the value of these imports amounted to $1.17 billion, down 32.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2,437,341 mt, up 16.1 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 1,117,690 mt, down 22.9 percent, and by Russia with 431,106 mt, up 69.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the first eleven months of 2023:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2023

January- November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2023

November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,437,341

2,099,554

+16.1

264,506

163,371

+61.9

US

1,117,690

1,448,950

-22.9

154,180

72,647

+112.2

Russia

431,106

254,873

+69.1

51,953

19,528

+116.0

Colombia

165,358

278,658

-40.7

-

-

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented in the chart below:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

16 Jan | Steel News

Indian government mulls option of consortium of state-run companies to import coking coal

16 Jan | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland up 1.7 percent in December

15 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal ends week $5/mt higher, further rises difficult

12 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia terminates exchange rate-linked duty on coal exports

12 Jan | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal output decreases in Q4, sales increase

11 Jan | Steel News

China’s coke production output likely reaches 490 million mt in 2023

09 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during Dec 25-31

08 Jan | Steel News

Coke prices in China decline due to reduced consumption

05 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 1, 2024

05 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials