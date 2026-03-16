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Turkey’s coking coal imports down 6.1 percent in January 2026

Monday, 16 March 2026 11:52:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's coking coal import volume decreased by 7.5 percent month on month and went down by 6.1 percent year on year to 480,651 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $100.17 million, up 12.4 percent month on month and down 0.5 percent year on year.

Turkey’s coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 245,325 mt of coking coal from Australia, ahead of the US which supplied 235,326 mt in the given month, down 26.2 percent and up 205.6 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Australia  245,325  332,615 -26.2
US  235,326  77,005 205.6

Shares in Turkey’s coking coal imports - January 2026


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

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