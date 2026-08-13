Turkey's coking coal imports up 7.4 percent in January-June 2026

In June this year, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 523,032 metric tons, increasing by 8.9 percent compared to May and by 39.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $102.77 million, decreasing by 1.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 47.0 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 2.49 million mt, up 7.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 16.5 percent to $496.11 million, both year on year.

Turkey's coking coal imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest coking coal import source was the US, with 1.42 million mt, up by 47.7 percent year on year. The US was followed by Australia with 770,118 mt, down by 27.9 percent year on year, and Russia with 224,479 mt, down by 22.4 percent year on year.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) US 1,416,306 959,138 47.7 323,158 220,125 46.8 Australia 770,118 1,068,391 -27.9 145,330 150,805 -3.6 Russia 224,479 289,378 -22.4 54,544 4,550 >1000.0 Colombia 77,003 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's coking coal imports - January-June 2026