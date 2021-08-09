﻿
US steel exports up 4.9 percent in June

Monday, 09 August 2021 19:17:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in June 2021 increased 4.9 percent from May to total 705,578 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 74.6 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in June totaled $1.09 billion, compared to $1.04 billion in May and $565.2 million in June 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in June increased 16.9 percent to 339,499 mt, and increased 63.4 percent from June 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 1.0 percent month-on-month to 328,146 mt, which is up 120.5 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in June include: Brazil, with 3,159 mt; China, with 3,116 mt; Pakistan, with 2,448 mt; India, with 2,042 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,955 mt.

Major steel products exported in June include HDG, at 116,357 mt; cut-length plates, at 93,059 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 58,675 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 47,929 mt; and plates in coil, at 42,735 mt.


