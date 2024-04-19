﻿
US hot rolled bar exports up 60.4 percent in February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 41,574 mt in February 2024, up 36.7 percent from January and up 11.4 percent from February 2023. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $54.9 million in February, compared to $49.2 million in the previous month and $53.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in February with 17,461 mt, compared to 17,080 mt in January and 16,982 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,500 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in February.


