﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US cold finished bar exports down 22.0 percent in February

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 00:13:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,213 mt in February 2024, down 22.0 percent from January and down 10.9 percent from February 2023. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.4 million in February, compared to $30.4 million in the previous month and $30.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in February with 6,126 mt, compared to 7,328 mt in January and 6,843 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,399 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in February.


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate exports down 42.6 percent in February

23 Apr | Steel News

US cut-length plate imports down 6.2 percent in February

23 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 36.7 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 6.5 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US rebar exports up 60.4 percent in February

18 Apr | Steel News

US beam exports up 16.3 percent in February

17 Apr | Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports down 38.9 percent in February

17 Apr | Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 14.6 percent in February

16 Apr | Steel News

US CRC exports down 0.2 percent in February

15 Apr | Steel News