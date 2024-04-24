US cold finished bar exports down 22.0 percent in February

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 00:13:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold finished bar totaled 10,213 mt in February 2024, down 22.0 percent from January and down 10.9 percent from February 2023. By value, cold finished bar exports totaled $24.4 million in February, compared to $30.4 million in the previous month and $30.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most cold finished bar to Canada in February with 6,126 mt, compared to 7,328 mt in January and 6,843 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,399 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US cold finished bar in February.