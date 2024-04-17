US beam exports up 16.3 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 21:13:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 38,087 mt in February 2024, up 16.3 percent from January and up 0.7 percent from February 2023. By value, beam exports totaled $45.9 million in February, compared to $39.8 million in the previous month and $47.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in February with 29,712 mt, compared to 24,736 mt in January and 25,755 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,995 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in February.