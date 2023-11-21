﻿
US beam exports down 10.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 21:37:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 31,006 mt in September 2023, down 17.9 percent from August and down 9.8 percent from September 2022. By value, beam exports totaled $38.1 million in September, compared to $48.2 million in the previous month and $49.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in September with 21,237 mt, compared to 24,299 mt in August and 22,256 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 6,525 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,986 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in September.


Tags: Beams Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

