 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam...

Vietnam reviews AD on Chinese H-beams

Friday, 28 November 2025 16:37:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has initiated a review of antidumping (AD) duties on certain H-beam steel products imported from China.

The review, which covers the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, follows a request from Chinese steel producer Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel, which is subject to 13.38 percent antidumping duty. The MOIT will assess whether the dumping practice and injury to local producers continue under current market conditions.

Existing antidumping duties range from 13.38 percent to 33.51 percent, depending on the exporter.

The products subject to the review currently fall under the codes 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.


Tags: Beams Longs Vietnam Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 48, 2025

25 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices rise slightly again

24 Nov | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 47, 2025

18 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices inch up slightly despite generally weak seasonal demand

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Thailand issues AD duties on H-beam from China

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkish official domestic dollar-based merchant bar prices soften

11 Nov | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 46, 2025

11 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices edge down slightly

10 Nov | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 45, 2025

04 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices indicate small upticks

03 Nov | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

HEB
Width:  100 - 1,000 mm
AVDAR ALBO
View Offer
HEA
Width:  100 - 1,000 mm
AVDAR ALBO
View Offer
NPU Beams
Width:  50 - 400 mm
AVDAR ALBO
View Offer