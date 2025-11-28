Vietnam reviews AD on Chinese H-beams

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has initiated a review of antidumping (AD) duties on certain H-beam steel products imported from China.

The review, which covers the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, follows a request from Chinese steel producer Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel, which is subject to 13.38 percent antidumping duty. The MOIT will assess whether the dumping practice and injury to local producers continue under current market conditions.

Existing antidumping duties range from 13.38 percent to 33.51 percent, depending on the exporter.

The products subject to the review currently fall under the codes 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.