Thailand issues AD duties on H-beam from China

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 14:26:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Anti-Dumping and Subsidy Consideration Committee of Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has made its final decision on the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on hot rolled H-beam structural steel imported from China. The investigation was launched on November 4, 2024.

The ministry found that the imports of the given products from China are being dumped, causing injury to the Thai steel industry. As a result, the ministry determined antidumping duties at 30.86 percent of the CIF price for goods from Maanshan Iron & Steel, and at 54.19 percent of the CIF price for Hebei Jinxi Section Steel and other Chinese exporters, effective for five years.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7216.33.11.000, 7216.33.19.000, and 7216.33.90.000.


