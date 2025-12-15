 |  Login 
US beam exports up down 1.1 percent in August 2025

Monday, 15 December 2025 04:59:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 18,927 mt in August this year, down 1.1 percent from July and down 50.7 percent from August last year. By value, beam exports totaled $28.4 million in August, compared to $24.8 million in the previous month and $40.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Mexico in August with 10,238 mt, compared to 10,607 mt in July and 8,509 mt in August last year. The other top destinations included Canada with 6,161 mt and Vietnam with 1,527 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in August.


