US beam exports down 10.2 percent in December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 22,084 mt in December 2023, down 10.2 percent from November and down 23.4 percent from December 2022. By value, beam exports totaled $27.1 million in December, compared to $30.7 million in the previous month and $37.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in December with 15,582 mt, compared to 17,548 mt in November and 15,967 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,590 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in December.