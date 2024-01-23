﻿
US beam exports down 11.7 percent in November

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 18:59:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 24,582 mt in November 2023, down 11.7 percent from October and down 20.2 percent from November 2022. By value, beam exports totaled $30.7 million in November, compared to $33.1 million in the previous month and $44.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in November with 17,548 mt, compared to 15,853 mt in October and 20,061 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,756 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in November.


