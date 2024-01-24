﻿
US beam imports down 34.9 percent in November

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 22:31:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 48,836 mt in November 2023, down 34.9 percent from October and down 9.2 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, beam imports totaled $49.2 million in November 2023, compared to $78.1 million in October and $69.2 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most beams from Mexico in November, with 9,398 mt, compared to 9,786 mt in October and 9,773 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported beam in November include UAE, with 9,149 mt; Canada, with 8,979; South Korea, with 7,791; and Luxembourg, with 3,676 mt.


