US beam exports up 48.3 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 18:59:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of heavy structural shapes (including U, I, H, L, and T section beams) totaled 32,759 mt in January 2024, up 48.3 percent from December but down 11.3 percent from January 2023. By value, beam exports totaled $39.8 million in January, compared to $27.1 million in the previous month and $50.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most beams to Canada in January with 24,736 mt, compared to 15,582 mt in December and 25,743 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 5,933 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US beam exports in January.


