US rebar exports up 60.4 percent in February

Thursday, 18 April 2024 19:37:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 28,776 mt in February 2024, up 60.4 percent from January and up 46.1 percent from February 2023. By value, rebar exports totaled $20.9 million in February, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $17.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in February with 26,402 mt, compared to 16,301 mt in January and 18,219 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Bahamas, with 1,083 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar in February.


