US tin plate exports down 42.6 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 20:23:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,218 mt in February 2024, down 42.6 percent from January and down 17.1 percent from February 2023. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.2 million in February, compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $9.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in February with 2,648 mt, compared to 8,454 mt in January and 1,464 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,682 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in February.