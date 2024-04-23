﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports down 42.6 percent in February

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 20:23:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,218 mt in February 2024, down 42.6 percent from January and down 17.1 percent from February 2023. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.2 million in February, compared to $10.7 million in the previous month and $9.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in February with 2,648 mt, compared to 8,454 mt in January and 1,464 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,682 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in February.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate imports up 33.6 percent in February

05 Apr | Steel News

Some EU flat steel import quotas about to be exhausted near end of period

26 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 47.9 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 20.6 percent in January

07 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 0.6 percent in December

26 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 13.5 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 1.6 percent in November

24 Jan | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 7.7 percent in October

03 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş to build new cold-rolled and tinplate mill in Aliağa

21 Dec | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 123.9 percent in October

08 Dec | Steel News