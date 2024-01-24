US tin plate exports up 1.6 percent in November

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 22:33:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,446 mt in November 2023, up 1.6 percent from October and down 2.9 percent from November 2022. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.7 million in November, compared to $9.2 million in the previous month and $8.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in November with 2,344 mt, compared to 1,771 mt in October and 1,610 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,938 mt; India, with 1,519 mt; and China, with 1,119 mt.