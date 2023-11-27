US tin plate exports up 10.0 percent in September

Monday, 27 November 2023 22:05:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 9,006 mt in September 2023, up 10.0 percent from August but down 14.0 percent from September 2022. By value, tin plate exports totaled $8.9 million in September, compared to $9.3 million in the previous month and $12.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in September with 2,786 mt, compared to 2,815 mt in August and 4,247 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,917 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,627 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in September.