US tin plate imports up 13.5 percent in December

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 23:16:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 48,745 mt in December 2023, up 13.5 percent from November but down 2.1 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $84.4 million in December 2023, compared to $78.6 million in November and $100.8 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in December, with 16,413 mt, compared to 7,163 mt in November and 4,877 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported tin plate in December include Canada, with 10,567, mt; Netherlands, with 9,717 mt; South Korea, with 8,524 mt; and Taiwan, with 2,326 mt.