﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports down 20.6 percent in January

Thursday, 07 March 2024 21:58:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 120,475 mt in January 2024, down 20.6 percent from December and down 39.4 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $66.5 million in January 2024, compared to $84.4 million in December and $113.5 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in January, with 11,380 mt, compared to 9,716 mt in December and 10,584 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported tin plate in January include Canada, with 10,831 mt; Germany, with 7,869 mt; Spain, with 3,297 mt; and South Korea, with 1,933 mt.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US tin plate exports up 0.6 percent in December

26 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 13.5 percent in December

06 Feb | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 1.6 percent in November

24 Jan | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 7.7 percent in October

03 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş to build new cold-rolled and tinplate mill in Aliağa

21 Dec | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 123.9 percent in October

08 Dec | Steel News

Tenova to supply tinplate coating line and reduction mill to India’s TCIL

30 Nov | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 10.0 percent in September

27 Nov | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 46.8 percent in September

07 Nov | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 3.9 percent in August

24 Oct | Steel News