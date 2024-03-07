US tin plate imports down 20.6 percent in January

Thursday, 07 March 2024 21:58:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 120,475 mt in January 2024, down 20.6 percent from December and down 39.4 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $66.5 million in January 2024, compared to $84.4 million in December and $113.5 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in January, with 11,380 mt, compared to 9,716 mt in December and 10,584 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported tin plate in January include Canada, with 10,831 mt; Germany, with 7,869 mt; Spain, with 3,297 mt; and South Korea, with 1,933 mt.