US tin plate exports up 47.9 percent in January

Monday, 25 March 2024 21:06:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 12,569 mt in January 2024, up 47.9 percent from December and up 89.6 percent from January 2023. By value, tin plate exports totaled $10.7 million in January, compared to $7.2 million in the previous month and $7.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in January with 8,454 mt, compared to 1,542 mt in December and 974 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,852 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in January.