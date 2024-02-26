US tin plate exports up 0.6 percent in December

Monday, 26 February 2024 20:25:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,494 mt in December 2023, up 0.6 percent from November and up 19.9 percent from December 2022. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.2 million in December, compared to $8.7 million in the previous month and $6.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in December with 2,344 mt, compared to 1,938 mt in November and 2,658 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Mexico, with 1,542 mt; Pakistan, with 1,340 mt; and China, with 1,297 mt.