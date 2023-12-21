Turkey’s Habaş to build new cold-rolled and tinplate mill in Aliağa

Thursday, 21 December 2023 12:20:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Habaş Sınai ve Tıbbi Gazlar İhtisal Endüstri A.Ş. has chosen Italian plantmaker Danieli for the latter to build a new cold-rolled and tinplate complex near its existing plants in Aliağa, İzmir, in order to cater to growing needs of the packaging industry and the demand of cold-rolled and annealed thin sheets.

The new plant in question will have a total production capacity of 900,000 mt per year. 250,000 mt of this capacity will be allocated to tinplate in various grades, while continuous annealed cold-rolled coil with commercial quality, drawing quality and HSS grades capacity will be 150,000 mt per year and capacity for semi-finished products such as electrolytically cleaned and full-hard coils will be 500,000 mt per year.

The new complex comprises four process areas; electrolytic cleaning, cold rolling and tempering, electrolytic tinning, and continuous annealing. The cleaning section will ensure a completely enclosed environment, preventing any emission of fumes or liquids.

According to Danieli, the plant will be commissioned gradually from late 2024.