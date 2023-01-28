Turkey raises import duties on flat steel products

Saturday, 28 January 2023 16:02:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to an announcement published on the country’s official gazette, Turkey has decided to increase import duties on certain flat steel products.

Accordingly, the import duty on non-alloy hot rolled coil has increased from nine percent to 15 percent, while the duty on alloyed hot rolled coil went from six percent to 13 percent. The import duty of 9-10-15 percent on plate rose to 15-20 percent. Non-alloy cold rolled coil attracts 17 percent import duty now instead of 10 percent, while the duty on both hot rolled and cold rolled stainless coil remain unchanged.

On the other hand, duty on HRC imports by re-rolling companies and welded pipe producers increased to 13 percent from six percent, while imports made by white goods producers are now subject to 15 percent duty instead of seven percent.

