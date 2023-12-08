US tin plate imports up 123.9 percent in October

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 67,035 mt in October 2023, up 123.9 percent from September and up 5.4 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $121.5 million in October 2023, compared to $55.9 million in September and $145.9 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in October, with 26,346 mt, compared to 12,224 mt in September and 27,949 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported tin plate in October include Germany, with 25,622 mt; Canada, with 7,649 mt; South Korea, with 3,419 mt; and Spain, with 2,025 mt.


