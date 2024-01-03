US tin plate exports down 7.7 percent in October

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 20:32:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 8,316 mt in October 2023, down 7.7 percent from September and down 1.5 percent from October 2022. By value, tin plate exports totaled $9.2 million in October, compared to $8.9 million in the previous month and $9.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in October with 2,522 mt, compared to 2,786 mt in September and 2,988 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,771 mt; India, with 1,610 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,025 mt.