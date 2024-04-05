﻿
English
US tin plate imports up 33.6 percent in February

Friday, 05 April 2024 19:59:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 51,715 mt in February 2024, up 33.6 percent from January and down 19.0 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $86.4 million in February 2024, compared to $66.5 million in January and $114.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in February, with 18,259 mt, compared to 11,380 mt in January and 30,472 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported tin plate in February include Germany, with 14,063 mt; Canada, with 12,157 mt; South Korea, with 2,711 mt; and United Kingdom, with 1,853 mt.


