US tin plate exports down 31.4 percent in June from May

According to export from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 5,440 mt in June this year, down 31.4 percent month on month and down 36.8 percent from June last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $5.5 million in June, compared to $8.1 million in the previous month and $9.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in June with 1,213 mt, compared to 1,426 mt in May and 795 mt in June last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US tin plate in June.