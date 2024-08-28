 |  Login 
US tin plate imports down 40.7 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 01:03:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 53,244 mt in June this year, down 40.7 percent from May and up 16.8 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $83.6 million in June this year, compared to $132.2 million in May and $83.4 million in June last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from the Netherlands in June, with 14,357 mt, compared to 32,359 mt in May and 16,567 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in June include Germany, with 13,019 mt; Canada, with 8,646 mt; South Korea, with 6,216 mt; Taiwan, with 3,469 mt; the United Kingdom, with 2,091 mt; China, with 1,668 mt; and India, with 1,356 mt.


