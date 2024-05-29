﻿
US tin plate imports up 18.9 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 14:38:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 61,528 mt in March this year, up 18.9 percent from February and down 32.9 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $99.3 million in March this year, compared to $86.4 million in February and $142.3 million in March last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from the Netherlands in March, with 19,571 mt, compared to 18,258 mt in February and 6,352 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in March include Germany, with 15,902 mt; Canada, with 12,790 mt; South Korea, with 4,435 mt; and Spain, with 3,031 mt.


