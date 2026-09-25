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US tin plate imports down 16.7 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 25 September 2026 19:56:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 48,022 mt in July this year, down 16.7 percent from June and down 61.2 percent from July 2025. By value, tin plate imports totaled $67.0 million in July 2026, compared to $78.0 million in the previous month and $183.5 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in July with 13,984 mt, compared to 12,662 mt in June and 46,703 mt in July 2025. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include Canada with 12,754 mt, Netherlands with 10,374 mt, South Korea with 7,594 mt and United Kingdom with 1,724 mt.

Tags: Tinplate Flats UK US Germany Korea S. Netherlands Europe Far East North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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