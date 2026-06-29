US tin plate imports rise sharply in April 2026 from March

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 92,941 mt in April this year, up 126.3 percent from March and down 31.4 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $111.43 million in April this year compared to $55.94 million in March and $197.67 million in April 2025.

The US imported the most tin plate from China in April with 20,700 mt compared to 204 mt in March and 24,639 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported tin plate in April include Taiwan with 17,451 mt, Germany with 10,930 mt, the Netherlands with 9,697 mt, and Canada with 9,237 mt.